Rajnath Singh Slams Mamata Banerjee Over CAA Opposition

Berhampore/Kolkata: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of showing no ‘mamata’ (kindness) despite having it in her name. He criticised the Trinamul Congress supremo for vehemently opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and asserted that no one can stop the CAA roll-out in the state.



Addressing a a public rally at Jalangi in Murshidabad, Singh said, “Didi, you have Mamata in your name. Mamata is the nature of mothers. Why can’t you then see and feel the sadness and pain of the people? An environment of anarchy exists in Bengal which is known for crime and communalism in the country.”



Attacking the TMC and its I.N.D.I.A. ally Congress, Singh alleged, Gandhi and Khadi have close ties. Our Mamata Didi also wears Khadi. But a loot is happening under the veil of Khadi.



“What happened to you, Mamata Didi? From TET to any other recruitment, scams happen everywhere in Bengal. Sometimes it is difficult to understand whether you are TMC or Congress!,” he said.



Talking about Union home minister Amit Shah’s cancelled Darjeeling visit to campaign for BJP MP Raju Bista, who is contesting for the second time, Singh said, “The Union home minister wanted to come here and meet the residents. But Shah could not land here even after a wait of four hours.” In an audio call, Shah later told the rally that the only option to bring peace and harmony to the mountains is to choose the BJP.

