Rajampet Showdown: Old Foes Nallaris and Peddireddys Lock Horns

Tirupati: The simmering, decades-old rivalry between two powerful political dynasties - the Nallaris and the Peddireddys - has transformed into a high-stakes electoral showdown in the present polls.

Despite their longstanding ties with the Congress party, the feud between these clans spanned nearly three decades, marked by a relentless struggle for regional dominance in the erstwhile Chittoor district.

This election season has raised the stakes substantially, marking the first time the Nallari family, led by former united AP chief minister Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy, and the Peddireddy clan headed by minister and YSRC heavyweight Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, facing off directly on the electoral stage.

The epicenter of this political clash is the Rajampet LS constituency, where Kiran Kumar, having recently joined the BJP, is squaring off against sitting MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy of the YSRC.

However, the battle extends beyond the LS arena. Kiran's brother, Kishore Kumar Reddy, contests from the Piler assembly constituency on a Telugu Desam ticket, intensifying the battle between the two dynasties.

Remarks political analyst Dr Ramana Murthy, “The outcome of this epic battle will reshape the power dynamics in the region.”

While the Nallari brothers accuse the Peddireddys of unchecked regional dominance, corruption, and high-handedness, the rival camp, fuelled by a sense of retribution and a desire to settle issues that arose during Kiran Reddy's tenure as CM, is fighting back with full force.

"Peddireddy, openly branding the Nallari siblings as the family’s primary political adversaries, has thrown his full weight behind his son’s candidacy, framing the election as a decisive moment to defeat his archenemy Kiran. However, the Nallaris have united the TD, JS, and BJP cadres in Rajampet to boost their electoral prospects. This gripping clash is expected to reshuffle the region's power dynamics for years to come," feels Murthy.

After the demise of former CM, YS Rajasekhara Reddy in 2009, the Peddireddy clan shifted their loyalties to the YSRC and backed his son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, while Kiran Reddy became chief minister and remained with the Congress until recently. After a hiatus, Kiran joined the BJP, setting the stage for this high-stakes battle.