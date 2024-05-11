Raj issues ‘fatwa’ to vote for BJP, claims mosques issuing fatwas to vote for Congress

Mumbai: MNS chief Raj Thackeray has sparked a controversy by issuing a ‘fatwa’ that all Hindus must vote for Mahayuti’s candidates in Maharashtra. He claimed ‘fatwas’ were being issued from mosques to vote for Congress and Shiv Sena UBT candidates therefore he is also issuing the one. Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut said the souls of Prabhodhankar (Raj’s grandfather) and Balasaheb must be in pain seeing Raj rubbing shoulders with “Maharashtra’s enemies”.



Addressing an election rally in Pune on Friday to campaign for BJP candidate Murlidhar Mohol, the MNS leader alleged that Maulavis are issuing ‘fatwas’ to Muslim community to vote for Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates. “There are many sensible Muslims who will not fall prey to such propaganda. But if such fatwas are being issued from mosques, then today I am also issuing fatwa that my Hindu brothers, sisters and mothers should vote for candidates fielded by BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP,” he said.



Though MNS is not contesting the Lok Sabha elections, Raj Thackeray has issued unconditional support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Maharashtra deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis backed the MNS chief’s claim. He said it was unfortunate but true that appeals are being made from mosques to vote for particular political parties. “There are video recordings of such incidents. I have also received those videos. It is not appropriate, but it is a fact,” he said.



Slamming Raj Thackeray’s comments, Mr. Raut said, “Let him issue fatwa if he wants. Some leaders and their parties should not be given importance.”



Mr. Raut further said that souls of Raj’s grandfather Prabhodhankar and uncle Balasaheb Thackeray must be in pain seeing a member of their family is rubbing shoulders with “Maharashtra’s enemies” like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.



“The Thackeray family has sacrificed everything for the formation of Maharashtra and its pride. If a member of the Thackeray family is supporting those who are attacking Maharashtra, souls of Prabhodhankar Thackeray and Balasaheb Thackeray must be disturbed,” Mr. Raut said.

