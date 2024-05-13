Rahul, Uddhav did not attend Ram Mandir ceremony for Muslim votes: Amit Shah

Mumbai: Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for resolution of the Ram Mandir issue and facilitating is construction. Addressing an election rally in Maharashtra’s Dhule, where he campaigned for BJP candidate Subhash Bhamre, Mr. Shah alleged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray did not visit the Ayodhya temple because they feared losing Muslim votes.



“Rahul Gandhi and Uddhav Thackeray were invited for Ram Mandir inauguration. But they did not come because they were worried about their vote bank. The temple should have been built long ago. But the Congress and Sharad Pawar kept the issue unresolved. PM Modi not only helped resolution of the issue, but he also facilitated its immediate construction,” Mr. Shah said.

The BJP leader further said that the Congress allowed Article 370, which provided special status for Jammu and Kashmir, to continue for the same reason — to protect its vote bank.

Accusing Uddhav Thackeray of abandoning Hindutva and his father Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology, Mr. Shah challenged him to clear his stand on issues like triple talaq, common civil code and Article 370. He said Uddhav Thackeray will not speak on those issues in order to protect his alliance with the Congress and NCP)Sharadchandra Pawar).

“Let Uddhav Thackeray answer my five questions, if he has courage. Rahul Gandhi said abrogation of Article 370 was wrong. Uddhav Thackeray should answer if abrogation of Article 370 was right or wrong. Today Congress leaders are supporting Ajmal Kasab and Uddhav Thackeray is sitting with them. He should clarify whether he supports those Congress leaders,” Mr Shah said.

The Union minister also challenged Uddhav Thackeray to clarify his stand on triple talaq and Muslim personal law. “Congress leaders regularly insult Veer Savarkar. But Uddhav keeps quiet on it. He must answer if it is accepted to him. Congress and alliance partners insult Sanatan Dharma. Uddhav should clarify if that is also acceptable to him. If he has guts, he should answer my five questions,” he said.