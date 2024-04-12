Rahul Promises to Fill 30L Vacant Govt Jobs

TIRUNELVELI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pledged to introduce a legislation to provide apprenticeship opportunities to youth and fill 30 lakh vacant government positions. Gandhi highlighting the huge number of vacant government jobs assured that the positions will be given to young people. He also proposed the enactment of a law called the "Right to Apprenticeship" in Parliament, aimed at benefiting all graduates and diploma holders.

While addressing the gathering, Gandhi said the Lok Sabha election is a clash between the ideologies of Periyar and the RSS. He criticised the Narendra Modi government's "one nation" theory, advocating for the preservation of India's diverse languages, cultures, and traditions. Gandhi accused the government of exacerbating unemployment, alleging favouritism towards the wealthy elite and neglect of small and medium industries. He condemned the government's undemocratic practices, citing misuse of investigative agencies and threats to constitutional principles. In response, Gandhi outlined Congress's manifesto promises, including initiatives to boost employment, support entrepreneurship, and provide financial assistance to impoverished women.

Rahul Gandhi pledged to safeguard Tamil language, history, and tradition during his first election rally in Tamil Nadu at Tirunelveli. He emphasized the importance of Tamil culture and praised influential Tamil leaders like Periyar, Kamaraj, Annadurai, and Karunanidhi. Gandhi highlighted Tamil Nadu's role in promoting social justice and announced Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra, starting from Tamil Nadu to Kashmir, to uphold these ideals. He expressed deep respect for Tamil Nadu's history and tradition and emphasized the familial bond he feels with the people of the state. Gandhi assured Tamil Nadu's autonomy on the NEET issue under the I.N.D.I.A. bloc and vowed to protect its heritage and people.



