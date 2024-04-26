Rahul Mocks BJP as 'Khali Khali Chombu' in Ballari Rally

Ballari: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP, branding it as the 'Bharatiya Chombu Party' during a rally held in Ballari.He accused the BJP of providing nothing but 'Khali Chombu' (empty vessel) to Karnataka.

In recent days, leaders of the Karnataka Congress have been vocal in their criticism, alleging that the BJP has only offered 'empty Chombu' to the state, referring to a narrow-necked vessel traditionally used for holding water.



Continuing the campaign against the BJP in the state, Rahul Gandhi dramatically displayed an empty Chombu during his address in Ballari.



"The Narendra Modi government has handed you 'khali khali chombu'. Out of every Rs 100 tax collected and sent to the center, the state receives only Rs 13 in return. While Rs 18,000 crore was to be given as drought relief, the BJP government offered only empty chombu. This is the Bharatiya Chombu Party," he mocked.



Accusing the BJP of neglecting the interests of the people, Rahul Gandhi emphasized the Congress' commitment to protecting the Constitution. "While the Congress, alongside the people of India, worked for the formation of the constitution, the BJP and Narendra Modi contemplated its dismantling. I want to assure the poor, Dalits, minorities, and backward communities that no force in the world can destroy the constitution of India," he announced.



Rahul Gandhi further criticized the BJP's economic policies, alleging that they favored the wealthy over the disadvantaged.



"The BJP government caters to the rich, but we are committed to uplifting the poor. We pledge to provide as much financial support to the needy as the BJP has given to the affluent," he asserted.



Turning his attention to the issue of unemployment, Rahul Gandhi attacked the Modi government.



"Just as COVID-19 spread, unemployment is now rampant under the Modi government. While he urged people to clap during COVID, he now suggests that unemployed youth should prepare pakodas. Congress has announced an apprenticeship program for unemployed youth across the country. Like the rights afforded to laborers under MGNREGA, the graduates will get the right to apprenticeship," he promised.



Recalling his assurance of developing Ballari as the 'jeans capital' during the assembly election campaign, Rahul Gandhi assured that plans were underway.



"I had promised five guarantees during my previous visit, and all have been fulfilled. I keep my word. I had also committed to making Ballari the jeans capital. We are determined to make this a reality," he said.



"The finest apparel park will be established here, and Ballari will indeed become the jeans capital. I have discussed this with CM Siddaramaiah, who has said that plans are in motion. Your aspirations will be realized," he declared.

