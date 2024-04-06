Rahul: KCR Tapped Phones in TG, Modi in India

HYDERABAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came down heavily on BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on the issue of tapping of phones of then-Opposition leaders, and drew parallels between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

"Like how your former CM (KCR) resorted to phone tapping in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tapped phones in India," Gandhi alleged.

He accused Rao of misusing police and intelligence systems as Chief Minister. He alleged that thousands of phones were tapped and the BRS regime resorted to destruction of data pertaining to the snooping operation immediately after the change in government in December.

"The Congress government in Telangana has initiated an inquiry into phone tapping issue and the truth will come out soon," Gandhi said.

He said Rao had shattered the dreams of the people with his misrule for 10 years. "The People of Telangana dreamt of statehood with a hope that they will get justice.



The Congress has fulfilled this dream. But Chandrashekar Rao has shattered their dreams with his misgovernance," Gandhi said.



