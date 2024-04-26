Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi at Vijayapura Rally

Vijayapura: Addressing an election rally in Vijayapura, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared scared during his speeches.



"Aap Pradhan Mantri ki bhashan dekhte ho. Gabraye hue hai (You have seen Prime Minister's speeches. He appears scared). It is possible that in a matter of days, you might see him in tears on stage. Continuously shifting focus, he speaks sporadically about Pakistan, and China, and even prompts audiences to light up their mobile phones and applaud," Rahul Gandhi said in a direct jab at Modi.

He asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP are striving to dismantle the constitution and democracy, while the Congress is staunchly committed to safeguarding them.

Speaking at the rally in Vijayapura on Friday Rahul Gandhi said, "For the first time in the history of India, one party and one person are working to end the constitution and democracy."

He underscored the significance of the Constitution in empowering marginalized communities.

"The constitution has provided rights, voices, and reservations for the people of India, particularly the poor, Dalits, backward classes, and tribals," he said.

He accused Modi of favoring a select few and said, "Modi ji has created 20-25 Arabpatis (billionaires) in the last ten years, giving benefits to Adani and people like him."

Drawing a sharp contrast, Gandhi highlighted the Congress' commitment to uplifting the masses. He spoke about the guarantee schemes implemented in Karnataka.

"Modi ji has neglected the needs of the poor. Contrastingly, in Karnataka, we have implemented five assurances, significantly benefiting the people. While the BJP government has created 25 Arabpatis (billionaires), our administration aims to create crores of lakhpatis (uplift millions into prosperity)," he said.

Speaking about the Gruha Laxmi project in Karnataka where women heads of families receive financial assistance, Rahul Gandhi referred to a similar program nationwide once the INDI Alliance was voted to power.

"If the Karnataka government can provide Rs 24,000 per year, then the Indian government can certainly offer Rs 1 lakh to women. Women in Karnataka will receive a total of Rs 1.24 lakh per year (Rs 1 lakh from the central government and Rs 24,000 from the state government)," he announced.

"On the 1st day of each month, the bank accounts of the poor will be credited with Rs 10,500. We are committed to sustaining this support until they emerge from the clutches of poverty," he affirmed.

Promising a transformative agenda chalked out by the alliance, Gandhi outlined plans to provide financial aid to the poor, ensure employment opportunities for youth through apprenticeships, and alleviate the burden on farmers by waiving their loans.

Referring to the economic grievances, Gandhi criticized Modi's implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), pledging to rectify the system.

"Prime Minister Modi has enforced an erroneous GST system. The citizens of Karnataka are acutely aware that, due to this flawed implementation, only Rs 13 out of every Rs 100 collected returns to the state from the central coffers. This will be rectified once we come to power. We are committed to reforming the GST framework," he said.

He reiterated the Congress' commitment to addressing pressing issues such as poverty, inflation, unemployment, and the need for inclusiveness.