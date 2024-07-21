Rahul arrogant after loss: Shah

NEW DELHI/RANCHI: Union home minister Amit Shah, addressing BJP workers on Saturday at the Prabhat Tara Ground during the party’s extended executive committee meeting, expressed concern over the shrinking tribal population in Jharkhand due to rampant infiltration.

Shah announced that if the BJP forms the next state government, it would release a 'White Paper' on demography to protect tribal lands and rights. Shah also targeted the I.N.D.I.A. bloc and Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of arrogance despite election losses and involvement in large-scale corruption, appeasement, dynastic politics, and compromising national security.

“The BJP secured more seats in this Lok Sabha election than Congress’ combined totals from 2014, 2019, and 2024," Shah stated. He labelled the JMM-led alliance as one of the most corrupt governments in the country and called for its removal.

Expressing confidence in the BJP's prospects, Shah noted that the party had won in 52 of the 81 Assembly segments in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. He reiterated the BJP's commitment to bringing out a ‘White Paper' on demography to safeguard the rights of tribal people once in power.

In a veiled attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Shah accused him of engaging in "Love Jihad" and "Land Jihad" due to his appeasement policies, which Shah claimed were causing demographic changes. He alleged that thousands of infiltrators were entering Jharkhand, marrying tribal women, obtaining certificates, and buying land, thereby usurping jobs meant for local people.

Shah further criticised Soren for focusing on expanding his vote bank while neglecting the welfare of the broader population. He claimed that Soren's welfare measures primarily benefited his own family. Shah also referred to the recovery of over Rs 300 crore from premises linked to a former Congress MP in Jharkhand, questioning the ownership of such large sums and highlighting the rampant corruption in the state.

He cited various scams, including a Rs 1,000-crore MNREGA scam, a Rs 300-crore land scam involving Army land, a Rs 1,000-crore mining scam, a Rs 40-crore liquor scam, and an ongoing 'transfer posting scam' amounting to thousands of crores. Shah accused the Congress of encouraging corruption and predicted that the party would field the implicated former minister in upcoming elections.

Highlighting the BJP's developmental initiatives, Shah pointed out that during Congress' regime, only Rs 84,000 crore was allocated for Jharkhand's development, whereas under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government ensured Rs 3.84 lakh crore for the state over the past decade. He credited the BJP with containing the Naxalite menace and providing Jharkhand with its first tribal Chief Minister.

Shah also emphasised the BJP's contributions to tribal welfare, noting the appointment of a tribal woman as President of India and the inclusion of the Santhali language in the eighth schedule of the Constitution. He highlighted the BJP's efforts towards OBC welfare, with 27 per cent OBC representation in the current Cabinet under Modi, and the party's broader commitment to the welfare of OBCs, Dalits, and tribals, as well as strengthening national security.

Union ministers Annapurna Devi, Laxmikant Bajpai, and Arjun Munda were also present at the meeting.