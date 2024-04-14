Raghuveer Will Win Seat With Nation’s Highest Majority: Uttam

Hyderabad: Civil supplies and irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed confidence that Congress candidate Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy will win the Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat by the highest margin in the country. By winning 14-15 seats, the state Congress would play a significant role in the formation of the next Congress-led government at the Centre, he said.

Participating in an election campaign of Raghuveer Reddy in Devarakonda on Saturday, the minister said there is a wave favouring the Congress party across Telangana. He said that the BRS and BJP had no moral right to seek votes in the Lok Sabha elections for deceiving the voters and not fulfilling a single promise in the last 10 years.



He said that the Congress government had implemented five of the Six Guarantees within 100 days. He said that the other components would be implemented after the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections ends.

He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had unveiled the party's national manifesto 'Nyay Patra' at Tukkuguda on April 6, which emphasised the 'five pillars of justice' for youth, women, farmers and workers besides social justice.

He said the BJP government had deceiving unemployed youths with promises of creating two crore jobs annually, but the Congress would not resort to such "jumlas" and had prepared a realistic manifesto by consulting thousands of people. He said the Congress would fill nearly 30 lakh vacancies at various levels in the Centre, if voted to power. The state government had filled almost 30,000 vacancies within 100 days.

"Congress will give legal guarantees to MSP, as announced by the government every year, on the lines of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. We will also ensure that minorities will have the freedom of choice of dress, food, language, and personal laws," he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy urged people to assess the performance of the previous Congress-led UPA government from 2004 to 2014 and the failures of BRS and BJP governments in the last ten years, and the achievements of the Congress government in Telangana in the last five months. He emphasised that people will be able to see who has been performing for their cause in a better manner.