Raghunandan asks Congress to probe phone tapping from 2014

Hyderabad: BJP Medak Lok Sabha candidate M. Raghunandan Rao demanded that Chief Minister A. Revanth Redddy conduct a probe covering phone tapping from 2014 instead 2016 the period would cover the `cash for vote’ scam of the Telugu Desam. The phone of Revanth Reddy was tapped in 2015 at the instance of present TSPSC Chairman Mahender Reddy, former DGP, Rao said .

Raghunandan Rao said that based on his complaint lodged during the Dubbak bypoll, the police must book case against former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao as Accused No. 1, T. Harish Rao as Accused No. 2, BRS Medak candidate Venkatram Reddy as Accused No. 3 and K.T. Rama Rao as Accused No. 4 for tapping phones.

He asked why Congress legislator Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, then with the BJP, did not lodge a complaint of phone tapping when the police seized Rs 3.5 crore from his associates during the Munugudu bypoll. Congress leader Venkataswamy is also a victim of phone-tapping during the Assembly polls but why is he not lodging a complaint, Raghunandan Rao asked

Referring to BRS leader T. Harish Rao’s reported claim in Warangal town that they were the true representatives of Hindus, Raghunandan Rao asked why the BRS leaders had forgotten their Hindu identity when a priest, Satyanarayan Rao, was killed in a temple in Warangal, when Hindus were put to hardships in Bhainsa, women students were asked to remove their mangalsutras during an exam and in the recent incident at Chengicherla where tribals were attacked. “Harish Rao is finding himself as a Hindu after losing power,” he said.