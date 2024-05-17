Raghu Rama Mocks YSRC's 150-Seat Claim

TIRUPATI: Kanumuri Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, NDA’s MLA candidate from Undi constituency, ridiculed ruling YSR Congress Party’s claim that it will win more than 150 seats in AP and form the government after votes are counted on June 4.

Speaking to media after visiting the Tirumala temple on Friday, Raghu Rama maintained that the YSRCP tally will be limited to just 25–40 seats.

On the contrary, the Undi candidate claimed that the Telugu Desam-Jana Sena-BJP alliance would secure 130 to 135 seats, replicating their performance in the 1994 elections.

"June 4 results will reveal whether my words or Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s claims come true,” declared Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, who had been the rebel MP of YSR Congress from Narsapuram Lok Sabha constituency before joining the Telugu Desam and contesting the 2024 elections on its ticket from the Undi assembly constituency.