Purandeswari alleges conspiracy behind ‘Why Not 175’

Vijayawada: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari has alleged a huge conspiracy behind the ‘Why Not 175’ slogan of the YSR Congress.

“The ruling party is transferring not only its candidates but also voters from one place to another,” she alleged here on Monday and urged the BJP rank and file as also the people at large to scuttle such YSRC plans.

Purandeswari said the state BJP would organise the Prajaporu Yatra from February 21 to 29, covering all the 25 parliamentary and 175 assembly constituencies.

As part of this programme, a meeting of key leaders was held at the state BJP office under the chairmanship of Prajaporu programme convener and state party vice-president Vishnuvardhan Reddy.

Purandeshwari alleged that the YSRC was involved in centralised corruption in the supply of liquor and sand. “Its leaders are looting natural resources like hills,” she said.

She also alleged that YSRC leadership was involved in creating fake voter ID cards to encourage bogus voting and win the elections. “Top officials who helped to create fake IDs in the Tirupati by-election are now in jail,” she said.

Purandeswari said now was the opportunity to oust the YSRC government, “which has pushed the state and the people into a financial crisis by burdening them with taxes and hiked prices.”

Regarding the 2024 elections, Purandeswari said, “Surveys show that the BJP will win the parliament polls for the third time in a row. So, if there is a BJP government in AP too, the state will develop faster. It would be a double engine government.”

Prajaporu convenor and BJP state vice-president Vishnuvardhan Reddy said YSRC’s defeat is certain. The BJP’s present campaign will be done through leaders' speeches, distribution of leaflets and digital media. As many as 175 campaign chariots, one for each assembly, are being prepared for this programme.