Punganur Gears Up for Election Battle as Peddireddy Sounds Poll Bugle

TIRUPATI: The political temperature in Punganur constituency is rising with Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy sounding the poll bugle and launching the YSRC’s election campaign in the region on Thursday.

Ramachandra Reddy kicked off his campaign with a massive padayatra (roadshow) through the town, seeking votes for the YSRC. Crowds of party supporters thronged the streets.

The campaign was inaugurated from the Hanumantarayadinne Veeranjaneya Swamy Temple in Punganur constituency.

Ramachandra Reddy expressed confidence that the YSRC's focus on development and welfare would ensure it a resounding victory in the coming polls.

Hitting out at the opposition, the minister said Chandrababu Naidu quit the BJP-alliance in 2018 as the Centre didn't give special status to AP, “but now he made a pact with the same party after getting a special status for him."

Ramachandra Reddy highlighted the YSRC government's achievements. "In the last five years, Jagan Reddy took many steps for minority welfare. He adopted everyone from SC, ST, BC, minorities as his own brothers and sisters," he said.

He accused the BJP of attempting to "trouble the minorities” by introducing the Citizenship Amendment Act.”

He reminded the public that former chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was the only leader who provided reservations for minorities in the united AP, which was being implemented in the two Telugu states.

Contrasting the YSRC's approach with the previous TD rule, he said, " TD's Janmabhoomi committees looted the people, but our government didn't do that. By introducing the volunteer system, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy ensured that his schemes reached every eligible person."