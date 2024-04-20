Priyanka Gandhi Takes Aim at Pinarayi Vijayan, Modi Government in Kerala Campaign

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday targeted Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan accusing him of sparing Narendra Modi and attacking his brother Rahul Gandhi and the Congress.

At election meetings in Chalakudy, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram, the Congress general secretary alleged that despite having links in gold smuggling and various scams, the central agencies did not once question Pinarayi Vijayan or registered cases against him. “How come the Modi Government never put cases against him or carried out raids against him,” she asked.

Priyanka said if a player is compromised in a football match, then the team will lose. “In the same way your chief minister is compromised, he attacks only my brother and Congress and never targets the BJP,” she said.

She said Rahul Gandhi walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to appeal to the countrymen to unite and show everyone Gandhi’s way of peace, progress and harmony.

The Congress general secretary assured the people that rubber would be given the status of an agricultural product, exclusive cooperative banks for fishermen, an insurance scheme, identity cards and credit cards for fishermen.

Modi government weakened institutions

Priyanka said in the last ten years the Modi government had weakened or destroyed every institution which was created to protect democracy and uphold the citizens' rights.

“Our judiciary is bullied, every government agency is utilized to extort money, harass and bully those who are against them,” she said and added that the prime minister and his colleagues often speak about changing the constitution of India. “By changing the constitution they want to take away your rights, weaken the provisions that protect your freedom and participation in the democratic system," she added.

Priyanka held a massive roadshow along with the party’s candidate and three-time MP Shashi Tharoor along the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram which is considered the Congress stronghold. The roadshow assumes significance in the wake of serious attempts being made by BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrashekhar to woo the fishermen community.