Priyanka Gandhi slams NDA's 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' declaration, cites hypocrisy

New Delhi: Following the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led central government's announcement to observe June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' (Constitution Murder Day), Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a fierce attack.

On Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated that those who repeatedly 'attacked the spirit of the Constitution' and democracy through their decisions and actions would celebrate 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' with negative politics.

On Friday, the central government declared that June 25, the date on which the Emergency was imposed in the country in 1975 under the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi-led Congress government, would be observed as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas.'

In a post on 'X,' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that those who have faith in the Constitution would protect it.

"The great people of India fought a historic battle to achieve their independence and constitution. Those who made the constitution, those who have faith in the constitution, will protect the constitution," she tweeted in Hindi.

Attacking the central government, she continued, "Those who opposed the implementation of the Constitution, formed a commission to review it, called for its abolition, and repeatedly attacked its spirit and democracy through their decisions and actions, will definitely celebrate 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' with negative politics. What is surprising in this?"

The Centre on Friday announced it would observe June 25 as "Samvidhan Hatya Diwas" in remembrance of the 1975 Emergency. The decision has triggered a backlash with opposition parties targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

PM Modi referred to the 1975 Emergency as a "dark phase of Indian history" and announced that June 25 will be commemorated annually as Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas to honour those who suffered during that time.

In a post on X, he wrote, "To observe 25th June as #SamvidhaanHatyaDiwas will serve as a reminder of what happens when the Constitution of India is trampled over. It is also a day to pay homage to each and every person who suffered due to the excesses of the Emergency, as Congress unleashed a dark phase of Indian history."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the day would serve as a reminder of the significant sacrifices endured by those who faced the severe hardships of the 1975 Emergency, highlighting their immense contributions.

"On 25 June 1975, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, showing her dictatorial mindset, strangled the soul of Indian democracy by imposing an emergency in the country. Lakhs of people were jailed without any reason and the voice of the media was suppressed. The Government of India has decided to celebrate 25 June every year as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas,'" Shah wrote in a post on X.

The announcement has also triggered sharp reactions from the opposition.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X on Friday, "In the last 10 years, your government has celebrated 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' every day. You have snatched away the self-respect of every poor and deprived section of the country every moment."

Reacting to the Centre's announcement, ruling Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said at a press conference that the BJP is trying to divert attention from its anti-people policies.

"She has been criticized. Indira Gandhi lost once and she came back to power as the Prime Minister. So that chapter was just one page of history and years later, the BJP is trying to divert attention from its anti-people policies, disasters, and the bad condition of the country. They are trying to play this old card," Ghosh said.

The Emergency of 1975 in India stands as a stark chapter in the nation's history marked by widespread political turmoil and civil liberties suppression. Declared by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the Emergency saw the suspension of fundamental rights and the imposition of strict censorship, aiming to quell political dissent and maintain order.