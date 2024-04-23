Priyanka Accuses PM Modi of Corruption, Calls Demonetisation a 'Black to White' Money Exercise

Bengaluru: While, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accuses leaders of opposition parties as ‘corrupt,’ Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday alleged that in reality Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a ‘corrupt’ leader and referred to 2016 demonetisation exercise undertaken by Modi government (2016) in the country, which she said, "turned out to be an exercise to convert black money into white money.”

“The (motive) of the demonetization exercise is now evident,” she said and recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had termed the demonetization exercise as a way to eliminate black money in the country. She said, in reality, no black money emerged.

In reference to the electoral bonds scheme, she stated that the Supreme Court termed the electoral bonds scheme as a ‘wrong’ scheme which would pave way for ‘corruption.’

The Supreme Court asked the list of donors to be made public and when the donors list was announced, Priyanka said “Who all were in the donors list?” and she said that there were names of companies raided and cases were lodged against them. When donations were collected (by BJP), the cases against these companies were dropped.

Among the donors to the BJP, she said, profits of many companies did not cross Rs 1,500 crore but donations were made to a tune of Rs 11,000 crore. The bank accounts of the Congress party were ‘freezed’, two Chief Ministers-Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi) and Hemant Soren (Jharkhand) have been put behind bars and other opposition leaders have been raided in a bid to weaken them by the BJP ruled Central Government.

In an oblique reference to Narendra Modi, she said, earlier leaders who led the country had “morality” in them but nowadays leaders play ‘drama.’ Leaders of yester generations had a service motive in their mind but now display ‘arrogance’ in them, she accused.

Priyanka said all Prime Ministers who served the nation, cutting across party lines, had a service motive in them. But, Modi during his decade rule over the country has ruled it with ‘lies.’

“If he is the world's most powerful leader, then, why not seek votes in the name of works/contributions to the country,” she asked and questioned “Why is he seeking votes in the names of religion, caste and sentiments of the people?”

In a decade, she said, Modi ‘tricked’ the people of the country and when elections came, he ‘diverted’ the attention of the people from real issues such as employment generation, price rise among others.

“What has he done for the country?’ she questioned and asked the gathering “Whether he has constructed AIIMS, IITs in the country?”

Priyanka alleged that the resources of the country has been distributed among selected few businessman of the country by Modi government while farmers who are in debt have not got loan waiver from the Central Government but the loans of businessman amounting to Rs 16 lakh crore has been waived off by Modi’s government and industries such as iron, coal, airports, national highways among others have been handed over to close businessmen.

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed that there was no Modi wave sweeping the country because he ‘lied’ to the people of the country and his ‘lies’ have been understood by the people now.