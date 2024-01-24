Kalaburagi: "It is not about doubting anybody. But see his (Modi's) track record," emphasized IT-BT, Rural Development, and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, in response to a question at a press conference about Congress leader Veerappa Moily's skepticism about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-day fasting for the Pran Pratista of Lord Sri Ram.

"Have you seen 100 smart cities as promised in the country? Has the promise of 2 crore employment generation been fulfilled? Have people got 15 lakh rupees in their account? Has the Vibrant Gujarat and Gujarat Model been fulfilled? See the track record of the last 10 years," he said.

"It is not about doubting anybody, but seeing his track record. If he did (fast), it is good. If not, then God will punish," Kharge said.

Expressing skepticism towards the BJP, Kharge accused them of making false statements.

He also referenced questions raised by the Shankaracharyas, challenging BJP leaders to respond.

Kharge criticized the BJP for attempting to disrupt Rahul Gandhi's Yatra.

"The Northeastern states have been overlooked by the central government. Manipur has been in turmoil for the past 8-10 months, resulting in numerous casualties and challenges for women. Civil rights are being violated. Despite these pressing issues, neither the Prime Minister nor the Home Minister has visited the affected area. Furthermore, there is a lack of discussion on these matters in Parliament," he remarked.

"Although Rahul Gandhi ji has initiated his journey, the government seems reluctant to grant permission. Assam Chief Minister is giving childist staements The temple trust in Assam had approved Rahul Gandhi's visit ten days ago, but he was denied entry due to government pressure. This raises the question of whether central government permission is necessary even for temple visits," Priyank said.

"Rahul Gandhi ji is being obstructed because the rule of Modi and the BJP would be exposed. This is why obstacles are being deliberately created, and efforts are underway to intimidate the Yatra," he added.