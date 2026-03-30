Prashant Kishor Says Bihar CM Face to Be Decided by Modi, Shah

Bhagalpur (Bihar): Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday claimed that the Chief Ministerial face in Bihar would ultimately be decided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He suggested that incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is being sidelined due to health concerns.

Speaking to reporters in Bhagalpur, Kishor alleged that Nitish Kumar had not been in good health since before the elections and questioned the ruling alliance over unfulfilled promises, including providing jobs to the youth.

“He has not been healthy since before the elections, which is why he is being removed. But who betrayed the people of Bihar? His party and the BJP... Who will give one crore jobs to the youth of Bihar now?” Kishor said.

He further asserted, “The Chief Minister’s face today will be the one whom PM Modi and Amit Shah want.”

Kishor’s remarks come amid recent political developments in Bihar. On March 5, Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections and expressed full support for the new Cabinet.

In a message, Kumar said he had long wished to be a member of both houses of the Bihar Legislature as well as Parliament. He reaffirmed his commitment to building a “developed Bihar” and offered his cooperation and guidance to the new government.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) welcomed his decision, praising his continued role in parliamentary democracy.

Last week, Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected President of the Janata Dal (United) after no other candidate filed nominations.

Nitish Kumar’s political career has been marked by frequent alliance shifts. Since first becoming Chief Minister in 2005, he has alternated between the BJP-led NDA and the Mahagathbandhan multiple times.

Despite these changes, he remains a dominant political figure in Bihar, having secured a fifth electoral landslide in 2025 and taking oath as Chief Minister for a record tenth time.