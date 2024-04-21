Potina Mahesh Targets Pawan Kalyan for YSRC Ticket: JS

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena state general secretary Tammireddy Sivashankar has criticised former party leader Potina Mahesh for targeting Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. He said that individuals like Mahesh, who have shifted allegiance to the YSRC, are attacking Pawan Kalyan with the aim of securing a YSRC ticket.

On Sunday, he released a video message stating that Mahesh tried to distort the facts. Sivashankar opined that Mahesh’s comments exposed the toxic culture of YSRC. He pointed out that Mahesh, a member of the BC community, was accorded significant importance within the party, which could not be overlooked.