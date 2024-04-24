Postal and home voting to be held in Kurnool from May 5 to 8

District election officer and district collector G. Srijana has directed officials to ensure the smooth execution of postal ballot voting and home voting processes in facilitation centres established within the constituencies from May 5 to 8.

In preparation for the voting processes, Srijana has instructed that forms related to postal ballots from other districts be distributed in their respective districts, with special counters set up to collect these postal ballots.

Furthermore, a meeting with representatives of political parties will be held to inform them about the locations of facilitation centres, as well as the procedures for both postal ballot voting and home voting.