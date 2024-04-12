Polls: Showdown between Guru, Shishya in Bheemili

Visakhapatnam: A showdown is on between former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao and his ‘shishya’ Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, popularly known as Avanti, in the Bheemili assembly elections.

Bheemili is the second oldest municipality after Surat in Gujarat. It is witnessing rapid development, including a six-lane road to the Bhogapuram Green Field International Airport, ITSEZ in Rushikonda, and important tourist spots.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao introduced Avanti into politics during the launch of the Praja Rajyam party. In the 2009 polls, Avanti won from Bheemili and Srinivasa Rao from Anakapalli 2009. Avanti subsequently became the Anakapalli MP in 2014 and developed differences with Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

Both fell apart before the 2019 elections. Avanti joined the YSRC and won the Bheemili assembly to become state tourism minister.

Avanti launched his campaign from the day the Siddham from Bheemili became a large draw, January 27 this year. He’s banking on the good image that the Jagan-led government built by its social welfare outreach of Rs 2,008 crore and development activities of Rs 500 crore in the constituency.

“I have ensured that every eligible individual got the benefits of one or another welfare scheme. Basic infrastructure was developed in the constituency to the benefit of all. After the commissioning of the Bhogapuram airport and the launch of several IT companies, the Bheemili constituency will witness rapid development,’’ Avanti told Deccan Chronicle.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao started his campaign late as his candidature was confirmed only by March end. Till then, his mind was shuttling between Cheepurupalli and Bheemili.

Observers feel Ganta lost precious time for interactions with the voters of Bheemili. After the 2019 elections, which he won from Visakhapatnam North, Ganta hardly visited Bheemili. He sent in his resignation to the assembly Speaker in 2021 in protest against the privatization plans for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and abstained from party programmes.

When he went to meet Nara Lokesh recently, the latter asked him where he was all these years. The party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Visakhapatnam, M Sri Bharat, also noted Ganta’s lack of interest in the constituency and said he would, instead, nurse the assembly constituency himself in case the party candidate continued to keep aloof from party affairs.

“Ganta chose his constituency in 2014 and 2019 but this time he had to wait for the alliance partners' decision to get back the Bheemili constituency for the contest,’’ party observers said.

Added to this, senior TD member Korada Rajababu, who expected the Bheemili ticket, raised a banner of protest after Ganta was allotted Bheemili.

After the seat was announced, Rajababu addressed the media, narrating all the “misdeeds” of Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

The rebellion in the party will also cost Ganta dearly, local TD leaders said. Jana Sena candidate Panchakarla Sandeep was also said to be tense as he too was expecting the ticket.