Anantapur: In the ongoing shifting of top-level officials, the Election Commission on Monday transferred Anantapur range DIG Ammi Reddy and directed the authorities to keep him away from election-related duties. This is the fourth top-level official from Anantapur to be transferred in recent weeks following complaints from the TD and its allies, which accused them of favouring the YSRC in the electoral process.

In the first shifting process, collector Gowthami was transferred from Anantapur and posted as JEO of Tirumala after a complaint to EC from the TD and its allies. These parties alleged that a huge number of bogus voters have been enrolled in Uravakonda and other parts of the district. Gowthami got posted as JEO to Tirumala. Vinod Kumar was posted to Anantapur as the collector.

Similarly, KKN Anburajan, former SP of Anantapur, was also transferred following complaints by the opposition parties. Anburajan had worked earlier as SP of Kadapa and as ASP of Pulivendula and hence the TD targeted him. He was transferred a few weeks ago.

On Sunday, Anantapur urban DSP Veera Raghava Reddy was transferred from Anantapur over his suspected support to the YSRC. Raghava Reddy, who earlier worked as DSP of Anantapur, had also worked in loop line post and again got posting to Anantapur subdivision. The TD targeted him by blaming one-sided support to YSRC. Prathap Kumar was posted as SDPO of Anantapur on Monday.

On Monday, Anantapur range DIG Ammi Reddy who was in charge of Anantapur, Satyasai, Tirupati and Chittoor districts received transfer orders as EC directed the concerned department to choose three names for the post.