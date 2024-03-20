Poll code violations under scanner, 385 FIRs booked in 3 days: Meena

Vijayawada: As part of implementation of the model code of conduct, state election authorities have registered 385 FIRs in relation to a series of violations in the last three days.

This is in addition to removal of nearly 3.14 lakh pieces of political publicity material from both public and private properties in AP.

Chief electoral officer Mukesh Meena told the media here on Wednesday, “We seized `3.39 crore worth material including cash of `80 lakh, liquor worth `1.60 crore and precious metals. From January, the quantum of seizures made was in the range of `176 crore.”

“We are keeping a close tab on the production and sale of liquor on a day-to-day basis, in comparison with the corresponding period last year, to ascertain any abnormal rise either in production or sale in view of the elections. As of now, both the production and sale of liquor are less when compared with last year,” he said.

As for the cVIGIL app, 1,173 cases were registered by the flying squad teams across the state, he said, and added that so far, 1,307 complaints were received on the app, about poll code violations.

“Except for 40 complaints, we were able to resolve the remaining complaints within the mandatory 100 minutes by registering the rate of resolution at 74 per cent

Section 144 CrPC has been clamped in the entire state in view of the polls, he said, and underscored the need for parties to take prior permission to undertake any public activity. So far, 398 requisitions were registered on the Suvidha app, regarding permission by the political parties for public meetings and door-to-door campaigns.

The CEO said, as per poll code, no government employee can take part in any political campaign, irrespective of whether they are working on a regular or contract basis. Village/ward volunteers too must follow this rule.

Action was taken against 46 persons for flouting the poll norms, by way of suspending the errant government employees and removing the contract and volunteers from the service. Around 40 cases were booked against the volunteers so far.

On the alleged breach of security during PM Modi’s public meeting on March 17 at Boppudi village in Palnadu district, the CEO said the issue would fall under the purview of the Union home ministry and the SPG.

“I forwarded the complaint to the government to enable it to take action on the issue.”

To a query on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan allegedly using the party’s symbol of glass tumbler while delivering a dialogue for political gain during the release of a teaser for his new film, Meena said there was no ban on anyone making a political advertisement with prior permission. “We would watch it and if any political appeal was made, we would serve a notice to them.”

On the state government issuing the DSC notification to fill up 6,100 teacher posts, the CEO said 4.72 lakh candidates were going to appear for the exam and added that they had received nearly 1,000 emails with a majority of them asking to postpone the exam while a few to continue the exam.

Meena said he himself got 500 calls on his mobile phone from the candidates The screening committee headed by the chief secretary would write to EC, justifying the need to conduct the DSC exam.

Based on ECI direction, the DSC exam would be held or postponed.

The CEO called the three SPs from Prakasam, Nandyal and Palnadu to appear before him at 4pm on Thursday and submit a report on two murders and a case of burning of a vehicle in their respective areas. “Based on their report, I would seek an explanation as to why they failed to curb the violence.”

The CEO called upon the voters to download cVIGIL app on their mobile phones and lodge a complaint if they noticed any violation of poll code so that action could be initiated within 100 minutes.