Political Revolving Doors In Adilabad Confuses People

Adilabad: Peddapalli MP B. Venkatesh Netha, who had joined the Congress from the BRS on February 6, joined the BJP on Monday, in the presence of state unit president G. Kishan Reddy at the party office in Hyderabad on Monday, continuing the trend of politicians switching parties with dizzying speed.

In 2018, Netha had lost the Assembly election from Chennur on a Congress ticket. He later joined the BRS and contested and won the Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituency in 2019. Denied a renomination, he switched over to the Congress but was denied a ticket.

Netha said he was restless for two months and 23 days after joining the Congress and he considered himself to be fortunate that Kishan Reddy welcomed him into the BJP fold. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would win a third term.

Last week, Adilabad ZP chairman Rathod Janardhan, who had recently joined the BJP, rejoined the BRS at an event being addressed by party leader K.T. Rama Rao. Janardhan had joined the BJP after the BRS denied him the

Khanapur Assembly ticket. He had tried to join the Congress but had failed.

Recently, former Boath MLA Rathod Bapurao left the BRS after it refused him a nomination and joined the BJP. When the BJP too did not nominate him, he joined the Congress.