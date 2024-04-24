Political foes turn friends in changed political scenario

Visakhapatnam: In a surprising twist, political adversaries of the 2019 elections have transformed themselves into prominent campaigners for their previous rivals, in the 2024 elections.

In five years, the political landscape in the region has undergone a seismic shift. Leaders across party lines now lend support to each other amid the emergence of new alliances and the exclusion of certain leaders from contest under the YSRC banner.

In the Visakhapatnam North constituency, leaders like Ganta Srinivas Rao (Telugu Desam), Kammula Kannapa Raju (YSRC), Vishnu Kumar Raju (BJP), and Pasupuleti Usha Kiran (Jana Sena) were fierce rivals in 2019. However, the 2024 elections saw unexpected alliances, with KK Raju contesting from the YSRC and Vishnu Kumar Raju from the TD-JS-BJP alliance.

Notably, Usha Kiran, who once opposed Vishnu Kumar Raju, is now actively campaigning for him.

Likewise, in Gajuwaka constituency, erstwhile opponents like Tippala Nagi Reddy (YSRC), Palla Srinivas Rao (Telugu Desam) and Pawan Kalyan (Jana Sena) have seen a reversal of roles.

Palla Srinivas Rao, who previously mocked Pawan Kalyan, now supports the alliance, indirectly endorsing the super star.

In the Visakhapatnam South, the dynamics have shifted as well. Former rivals Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar (TD), Dronam Raju Srinivas Rao (YSRC) and Gampala Giridhar (JS) find themselves in altered positions. Ganesh Kumar now contests from the YSRC, with Vamsi Krishna Yadav, once an ally, now turning opponent. Giridhar, who once trolled both leaders, now joined the YSRC.

Similarly, in Bheemili constituency, Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao (YSRC), Sabbam Hari (TD) and Panchakarla Nag Sandeep (JS) have experienced a role reversal. Srinivas Rao now represents YSRC, with Ganta Srinivas Rao (TD) and Panchakarla Nag Sandeep (Janasena) backing him.

In Elamanchilli constituency, UVR Raju (YSRC), Panchakara Ramesh Babu (TD), and Sundarapu Vijay Kumar (JS) have undergone a similar transformation. Raju now stands for the YSRC, while Vijay Kumar and Ramesh Babu have aligned with the Jana Sena.

This new trend of political rivals becoming campaigners for each other has made the 2024 elections in the region as exciting as an IPL match.