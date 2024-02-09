Police stop BRS MLAs from entering Assembly in autorickshaws

Hyderabad: Police prevented BRS MLAs from entering the Legislative Assembly in autorickshaws here on Friday. The BRS was trying to press its demand for compensation for drivers who died by suicide due to financial stress allegedly following the implementation of the free bus travel for women scheme.

BRS MLA K. Vivekanand abused the Saifabad assistant commissioner of police Sanjay Kumar, who was at the spot, calling him useless. The ACP was explaining to the BRS MLAs that the police would not allow the autorickshaws to enter the Assembly premises. With the police detaining the vehicles outside, the BRS MLAs walked into the Assembly. Police also ensured that the MLAs did not carry their placards inside.

Earlier, the BRS MLAs had come in a procession of autorickhaws from the MLA quarters to the Assembly and reached the Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park. Following the BRS MLAs' protest, police deployed additional forces to prevent untoward incidents during the rest of the Assembly session.