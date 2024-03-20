Police stage flag marches in Rayalaseema

Anantapur: Police teams, along with central forces, including Sashastra Seema Bal, have been conducting flag marches in all sensitive and troublesome towns and villages of Rayalaseema region.

SPs of districts concerned led the flag marches in both urban and rural areas, concentrating on faction-hit and troublesome areas.

Anantapur SP K.K.N. Anburajan said flag marches have been conducted in all sensitive parts of the district to create awareness among people to shun violence during the ongoing elections.

The flag marches are also to encourage voters to exercise their franchise without fear.

Villages where flag marches have been held include Sanagaladugur, Maddipalli and A. Kondapuram in Putlur mandal of Singanamala assembly segment.

Anburajan directed people not to encourage people with a history of poll-related violence.

Kadapa SP Siddharth Kaushal said central forces, along with local police teams, are conducting flag marches to build confidence among people that they can vote freely at every polling station.

Sashastra Seema Bal forces have been allotted to every district in view of general elections scheduled on May 13.