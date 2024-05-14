Police place picket as post-poll clashes erupt in Atreyapuram

Kakinada: Clashes that erupted on Monday during polling in Atreyapuram village of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district continued on Tuesday.

Two YSRC and Telugu Desam activists, apart from Atreyapuram sub-inspector, suffered injuries in the clashes.

Police have set up a picket to check further clashes in the village.

After polling started on Monday at booth no. 26, TD and YSRC workers clashed, leading to TD activist M. Venkatraju alias Gabbar Singh getting injured. A person Mudunuri Vinaya Raju had been responsible for the attack.

On Tuesday, Vinaya Raju’s brother Mudunuri Gopi Raju alias Mill Gopi challenged TD workers through a social media post to assemble under a particular tree in the village if they had the courage.

TD workers had already reached the tree when Mill Gopi arrived there. Soon after TD workers started attacking Gopi, YSRC workers who accompanied him joined in.

Atreyapuram SI S. Srinivas, who got to know about the fisticuffs, rushed to the spot and tried to disperse them. A youth named Teja of Ravulapalem attacked the SI and injured the latter between his head and ear.

The SI has been admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Kothapeta DSP K. Venkata Ramana told media that the clashes on polling day have led to the post poll violence in Atreyapuram village. They have posted a police picket in the village.

Atreyapuram police have registered cases against both the groups.