PM's Friend In Washington DC Has Stolen His Thunder: Jairam Ramesh Mocks Modi Over Trump's Claims

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that his "friend in Washington DC" stole the PM's thunder after US President Donald Trump once again claimed credit for stopping Operation Sindoor by using increased trade with America as leverage.

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh wrote, "As the PM prepares to address the nation, his good friend in Washington DC has once again stolen his thunder and claimed - for the 42nd time - that he stopped Operation Sindoor by using increased trade with America as leverage. President Trump has made these claims not only at home in the USA, but also in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UK."

Ramesh urged PM Modi to address Trump's repeated claims of stopping Operation Sindoor, the concerns of lakhs of Indian H-1B visa holders, and the impact of tariffs on crores of farmers and workers, while questioning whether the PM would instead focus only on new GST rates."Will the PM address these claims and speak of the increasingly fraught Indo-US relationship? Will he address the concerns of lakhs of Indian H1B holders? Will he provide some assurances to the crores of farmers and workers who stand to lose their livelihood due to his good friend's tariffs? Or will he just repeat what we all know on the new GST rates - worked out under desperation and which become effective tomorrow?" the post read.

Earlier in the day, Trump had repeated his claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan earlier this year through trade, stating that he should be honoured with the Nobel Prize for "ending seven wars."Addressing the American Cornerstone Institute Founder's Dinner on Saturday, Trump said, "We are forging peace agreements, and we are stopping wars. So we stopped wars between India and Pakistan, Thailand and Cambodia."

"Think of India and Pakistan. Think of that. And you know how I stopped that -- with trade. They want to trade. And I have great respect for both leaders. But when you take a look at all of these wars that we've stopped," he added.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation today at 5 pm.This comes on the eve of Navaratri, which begins on Monday and coincides with the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms.