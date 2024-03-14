PM to Hold Road Show in Hyderabad on Friday

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive in Hyderabad on Friday and kickstart his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in the state with a road show on Friday. He will also address two public meetings at Nagarkurnool on March 16 and Jagtial on March 18.

Modi will arrive at the Begumpet airport at around 5 pm on Friday and will proceed to the road show for about three hours. TS BJP President and Secunderabad Lok Sabha candidate G. Kishan Reddy, Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat candidate Etala Rajender and BJP vice-president Dr K. Laxman will accompany him on his road show.



The Prime Minister travel pass through Begumpet, PNT Junction, Rasoolpura, CTO Plaza, St Johns Rotary, Sangeeth crossroads, Alugaddabavi, Mettuguda, Railway Hospital, Mettuguda Rotary, Mirjalguda T Junction, Malkajgiri arch, Lalapet, Tarnaka, Greenlands, Monappa Junction, Raj Bhavan MMTS Junction, VV Statue. He will proceed to Raj Bhavan and stay overnight.



On Saturday, Modi will leave Raj Bhavan on Saturday at 10.40 am and reach Begumpet airport by road by 11.15 am. State BJP leaders have said they have no information whether he will conduct the road show from Raj Bhavan to Begumpet airport on Saturday. He will proceed to Nagarkurnool and hold a public meeting in support of party’s nominee P Bharat.



The Hyderabad traffic police has said that the traffic will be stopped in the entire area where the Prime Minister’s roadshow will pass on Friday. The traffic is diverted on alternate routes. The traffic will also be stopped and diverted on Saturday from Raj Bhavan to Begumpet Airport, the additional commissioner of police (traffic) said in a statement.



The traffic police also asked people to plan their movements accordingly during the PM’s tour in the specified timings of both the days.



Also, the Prime Minister will address the first joint public meeting with Jana Sena and Telugu Desam party at Chilakaluripet of Andhra Pradesh on March 17. It would be the first meeting after BJKP entered into an electoral alliance with the TD.

