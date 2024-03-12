PM to attend TD-JS-BJP public meeting on March 17

Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the TD-JS-BJP public meeting at Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district on March 17.

Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, during their recent meeting in Delhi, requested central BJP leaders to arrange PM Modi’s presence at the TD-JS public meeting.

Meanwhile, Naidu announced several committees for the conduct of the public meeting.

Earlier, the TD and JS had planned to hold the public meeting separately. With the formation of their alliance with the BJP, the three parties would jointly hold the election-eve public meeting.

Sources from TD and BJP say PM Modi is likely to make some announcement while attending the public meeting, like fulfillment of some bifurcation assurances. This, they hope, would justify the newfound alliance between the three main opposition parties in the state.