PM Says Telangana People Are Saying Congress Nakko, BRS Nakko, BJP Jeeto

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he found an energetic and positive atmosphere and unmatched support for the BJP in Telangana state, where people were saying “Congress nakko, BRS nakko, MIM Nakko, BJP jeetao.” He also called Hyderabad a solution city, where every problem gets a solution.

Addressing a huge public meeting in Hyderabad’s Lal Bahadur Stadium, Modi tried to highlight the significance of Hyderabad, amid cheering from a large number of BJP workers, by stating that "Hyderabad holds a special significance and the venue is much more special," remembering about the pivotal role the city played in bringing a change in the form of the BJP government at the Centre a decade ago .

Lashing out at the Congress, he said the venom of racism is filled in the veins of the party.

“The Congress maintains a soft stand towards racism and always took a stand against the rich cultural ethos and values of the country, including the worship of Lord Sri Ram. He laid emphasis on the importance of the 'Idea of India’, rooted in India's age-old culture, truth, non-violence, the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, and Justice to all, appeasement to none.”

“Bhagwan Ram gives inspiration to crores of Indians and whom people worship for the ages, but the Congress is opposing it, calling it against the Idea of India. The Congress was determined to make Hindus second-class citizens in their own motherland. Do these people want to establish Aurangzeb's rule in India? Is this the reason for them to talk about the vote jihad?” he added.

Terming the Congress `tukde mansikta wali’ (having divisive mindset), Modi said the Congress had never looked at the country as a nation and asked people to be alert against the Congress and “INDI alliance” parties.

Modi said the tutors of ‘shehzade’ (the term he uses to address Rahul Gandhi) had told the Congress leader that doing puja was anti-nationalism, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (universal brotherhood) was wrong, `Nar Hi Narayan’ (human service is god’s service) was wrong, the concept of nation first else was wrong, justice for all and appeasement of none was wrong.

He said the Congress leaders believed in appeasement politics and didn't want to disappoint the MIM. Hence the party was not interested in Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations on September 17. “But the BJP government had decided to celebrate officially,” he said.

Stating that the Congress was always an anti-middle-class party, Modi said the Congress wanted to take back their savings and income and to give it to its vote banks.

“Do they have the right to snatch the savings of the middle class? Whether it is the BRS or the Congress, none of them understands the problems of people. There was no representation for aspirations of the middle class in the Congress manifesto and contained a lot of divisive politics in it,” he said.

Speaking about the significance of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Modi said the resolve of 140 crore Indians would triumph on June 4. “India will win and the adversaries of India will lose,” he asserted.

Modi outlined the achievements of his government by stating that it is not Modi, but your vote that has strengthened the BJP government to resolve decades-old problems. He highlighted the progress carried out by the country to emerge as digital power, fintech power, startup power, space power and the world's fifth-largest economy.

He also highlighted the numerous projects undertaken by the BJP government for the welfare of Telangana, including the establishment of AIIMS, Vande Bharat trains, and the Hasan-Charlapalli LPG pipeline, Central tribal university, turmeric board and aviation hub.

Earlier addressing a public meeting in Narayanpet under the Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha limits, Modi warned people to be alert while voting for the Congress or the BRS.

“Voting for the Congress means going back into the claws of terrorism. Any vote to the BRS will help the Congress and any vote to the Congress is of no use since there is no scope for the Congress as it cannot form the government at the Centre with its limited seats,” he explained.

“The BRS took 10 years to loot the state. But the Congress will do the same within a few months. The Congress has opened a fake video manufacturing shop in the state. The Congress is also not ready to expose the BRS’ Kaleshwaram scam. The Congress has a track record of looting, appeasement and the dynasty-first policy. Its focus is on collecting the RR tax from Telangana people, which is sent to Delhi,” Modi added.

Modi said that the country had made remarkable progress in the last 10 years. But asked where the money sent from Delhi to Telangana is going? This money has become an ATM for corruption, first filling the pockets of the BRS, and now the Congress is looting Telangana in the same way.

The Prime Minister said he was confident that the BJP will win a majority of Lok Sabha seats in Telangana state.