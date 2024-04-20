PM Says Search for Another Safe Seat for Rahul Gandhi will Begin After April 26

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s election from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency is in trouble. He said that just like the 2019 elections, the Congress will have to search for another “safe constituency” for its leader. Addressing an election rally in Nanded, the Prime Minister said that the INDIA bloc leader will “tear each other’s hair and clothes” after the election results on June 4.

Calling Rahul Gandi “shehzada”, the PM said, “Congress shehzada is also sensing trouble in Wayanad. Shehzada and his gang are waiting for polling on April 26. Like he ran away from Amethi in 2019, he will run away from Wayanad also. They will start searching for one more safe seat for him.”

Rahul Gandhi lost Congress stronghold Amethi seat to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. However, he also contested the Lok Sabha election from the Wayanad seat in Kerala, which he won. This year, he has again filed nomination from Wayanad while the Congress is yet to announce its candidate for the Amethi and Raebareli seats.

Without taking the name of Sonia Gandhi, Mr. Modi said that the Congress leaders have already conceded their defeats before the announcement of the election. “You have seen that those who have always contested Lok Sabha elections and won, are not contesting the Lok Sabha elections this time and entered Parliament via Rajya Sabha route. They don’t have courage to fight an election,” he said.

Mrs. Gandhi was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan earlier this year. After serving six terms in Lok Sabha, this is her first stint in Rajya Sabha.

Mr. Modi also said that this is for the first time after the independence of the country, the Gandhi family will not cast their votes for Congress as there is no candidate of the Congress party in the constituency where they are staying.

Referring to comments made by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan against Rahul Gandhi, the PM said, “The alliance partners are insulting one another. Kerala CM said such things about Shehzada that even I could never say. He said this to his partner. This is their condition.”

PM Modi was in Nanded to campaign for BJP candidates from Nanded and Hingoli seats. Speaking at the rally, he said the INDIA bloc constituents were contesting the elections against each other in 25 per cent seats. “After June 4 (election results), they will be fighting more with each other,” he said.

The PM also claimed that voters of the first phase polls, which took place on Friday, have rejected the INDIA bloc and gave a thumbs up to the BJP-led NDA for ‘Viksit Bharat’. “Yesterday, the first phase of polling concluded. After the polling concluded, the analysis that was done on the booth level and the information that was received confirms that in the first phase, there has been one-sided voting for the NDA,” he said.

Mr. Modi said that after the result on June 4, the INDIA bloc leaders would tear each other’s hair and clothes. “Therefore, no sensible person will cast their vote in favour of INDIA bloc candidates,” he said.





