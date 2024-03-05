PM opens, dedicates projects worth Rs 9,021 crore

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation and dedicated multiple infrastructure works across railway, road, petroleum and natural gas sectors to the nation, at a cost of Rs 9,021 crore, at an official event in Sangareddy.

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister termed Telangana the “gateway to the south” and said a Viksit Telangana will help in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat. He virtually laid the foundation stone for the Civil Aviation Research Organization (CARO) Centre at the Begumpet airport, which will be built by the Airports Authority of India at a cost of over Rs 350 crore.

The CARO will provide a global research platform for the aviation community through in-house and collaborative research to provide indigenous and innovative solutions.

“Setting up the CARO as a first big step in the aviation sector in the country… startups in the aviation sector and the youth of the Telangana state would immensely benefit with this project. The CARO will address the major airspace challenges, look into major airport infrastructure challenges, develop technologies and products in identified fields for the futuristic airspace and airport needs,” he said.

In roadworks, Modi inaugurated the process of turning into a four-lane road the 40-km-long Kandi to the Ramsanpalle section of NH-161. The project is a part of the Indore-Hyderabad Economic Corridor and will facilitate passenger and freight movement among Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The section will also substantially reduce travel time between Hyderabad and Nanded by about three hours.

Modi also inaugurated the upgraded 47-km-long Miryalaguda to the Kodad section of NH-167.

He laid the foundation stone for turning into a six-lane road the 29-km-long Pune-Hyderabad Section of NH-65, which is expected to provide improved connectivity to a major industrial centre at Pashamylaram near Patancheru.

In railway works, the Prime Minister flagged off the double-lined and electrified Sanathnagar-Moula Ali line, with six new station buildings. The entire 22-km route of the project has been commissioned with automatic signalling and has been completed as part of the MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport Service) Phase-2 project.

In the gas sector, Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Paradip-Hyderabad pipeline of Indian Oil. The 1,212-km pipeline traverses the states of Odisha (329 km), Andhra Pradesh (723 km) and Telangana (160 km), for safe and economical transportation of petroleum products from the Paradip Refinery to delivery stations at Visakhapatnam, Atchutapuram, and Vijayawada (in Andhra Pradesh), and Malkapur near Hyderabad (in Telangana).

Earlier, when minister for roads and buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy tried to submit a memorandum to the Prime Minister when he was moving towards the podium, Modi politely refused to take it and patted him on the back. Endowments minister Konda Surekha was also present in the meeting, along with Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, on behalf of the state government.