PM Modi's remarks on Muslims aimed at communal polarization: Pinarayi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that that the Lok Sabha elections is crucial to protect the Constitution and its core values like secularism, democracy, freedom, and national unity. He expressed concerns that these values are under threat from the NDA government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Vijayan, while addressing a press conference in Kannur, emphasized the importance of citizens voting wisely to prevent potential risks to the country's future if the BJP secures another term at the Centre. He mentioned that there is growing opposition to the BJP, which is resorting to divisive tactics like communalism during the election campaigns.The Chief Minister also urged the Central Election Commission to take action against the Prime Minister over his hate speech. The remarks made by Prime Minister about the Muslim community during the election campaign in Rajasthan's Banswara are defamatory and aimed at communal polarization."The derogatory reference to intruders and 'hoarders' is untrue and part of their ideological code. The fact that the Prime Minister himself has come forward to take political advantage by saying communalism during the elections is an illustration of the challenges facing democratic and secular values in the country," Pinarayi said.