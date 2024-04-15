PM Modi's Mangaluru Roadshow Draws Enthusiastic Crowd

MANGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a 2 km long roadshow on Sunday evening. The hour-long roadshow started from Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle and culminated at Govinda Pai Circle. Upon his arrival at Mangaluru International Airport, Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by BJP leaders before heading straight to lead the roadshow.



As he traversed the route from the Airport to Narayana Guru Circle, Modi waved at the people standing along the road.



At around 7.40 pm, Modi reached Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle, where he offered floral tribute to the statue of social reformer Narayana Guru, before proceeding to board the specially decorated open vehicle for the roadshow. Modi was felicitated with a garland, shawl, peta, and 'Atte Prabhavali,' with the Udupi Sri Krishna idol.



Modi was dressed in a saffron BJP cap and wore a saffron and green shawl.



Standing to Modi’s right was Udupi-Chikkamagaluru candidate Kota Srinivas Poojary, while Dakshina Kannada candidate Capt Brijesh Chowta stood to his left. The trio brandished illuminated Lotus emblems, extending warm waves of greeting to the enthusiastic crowds lining the streets.



On both sides of the road, spectators showered flowers towards Modi's vehicle as it passed by. People had gathered not only from Mangaluru but also from various places of Dakshina Kannada district, as well as Udupi and nearby districts.



Many had arrived as early as 4 pm, for a close-up view of Modi. They were heard shouting ‘Modi… Modi’, ‘Jai Sri Ram,’ ‘Abh Ki baar 400 paar,’ and the local Tulu exclamation, ‘Batteru Batteru Modi ji Batteru,’ (Modi has come).



Honnappa and Vinaychandra Senerebettu, who had come from Belthangady, expressed their joy at witnessing Modi's presence near Ladyhill.



Cultural programs adorned the roadside, featuring artists showcasing a variety of performances including the Huli Vesha (Tiger Dance), 'Chande' performance, and Yakshagana.



As flowers were tossed towards Modi, SPG commandos maintained a vigilant watch, ensuring that no object, including flowers, touched him. Notably, Capt Brijesh Chowta was seen displaying alertness, intercepting any object including flowers from reaching Modi. He halted flowers, preventing them from falling upon the Prime Minister.



“Capt Brijesh Chowta had served in the Indian army. The fauji within him comes out and he stops flowers from reaching Modi,” a Modi supporter who had attended the roadshow was heard saying.



Modi graciously took the flowers gathered on his vehicle and tossed them back to the crowd. He engaged with the crowd by waving, displaying illuminated emblems, and occasionally folding his hands in greeting.



Among the spectators, many held up photos of Modi, wore masks bearing his likeness, carried his cutouts, and waved BJP flags. As the excitement soared, attendees snapped photos and recorded videos, while others eagerly attempted to capture a selfie or video with Modi in the background.



This is the first such roadshow being held in Mangaluru by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the earlier elections, he had participated in rallies. However, this time instead of a rally, the party held a roadshow. In the previous Lok Sabha election, the BJP secured victories in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru. BJP has held power in the Dakshina Kannada for three and a half decades. With hopes of replicating this success, party leaders believe that the roadshow will not only energize party workers but also generate momentum in favor of the BJP.



"The response to the roadshow has been remarkable. A large number of people gathered, indicating its success, and we are confident of the BJP's victory in this election," Mangaluru Viabhag Prabhari Uday Kumar Shetty told Deccan Chronicle.



The one-hour-long roadshow concluded at Govind Pai Circle around 8.45 pm.