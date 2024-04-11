PM Modi’s appeal transcends party lines: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

Addressing a public at Lakshmareddyguda, Chevella, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, the BJP candidate for the Chevella Parliamentary constituency, emphasized that the upcoming election is not about individuals such as Revanth Reddy, KCR, or KTR, but about electing Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.According to Reddy, there is no competition for Modi and the entire country want Modi's leadership, with no viable opponent in sight. He questioned if anyone could match Modi's stature and effectiveness in governance. While some may mention Rahul Gandhi as a potential contender, Reddy dismissed this notion, referring to Gandhi's departure from his constituency in UP to Kerala proving his inability to provide a credible challenge to Modi.The prevailing sentiment across the entire country is a firm belief that Narendra Modi will secure another term as Prime Minister. This sentiment transcends party lines, with even members of the Congress and supporters of the TRS acknowledging this."In the past you voted for the Car symbol, recently for the hand symbol. The Congress has failed to fulfill the election promises. It has been four months since the Congress came to power and there was little progress e in fulfilling the promises made by the party.