PM Modi to Review Ministers' Performance, Seeks Actionable Plan for First 100 Days

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to review the performance of his council of ministers on March 3. The PM, sources said, has asked his Cabinet ministers to prepare an "actionable, measurable and clearly defined" plan for the first 100 days of the next government and present it in the meeting.

Speculation is rife within the government circle that the Election Commission could declare the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls after March 7. The Modi- led NDA is confident of scoring a hat-trick.

It may be noted that the PM in the last Cabinet meeting on February 21 had asked his ministerial colleagues to prepare an action plan for the next 100 days and has asked them to undertake extensive consultation, including with experienced people like senior bureaucrats, those working on the ground and domain experts, before mapping out their action plan.

Modi has asked them and their ministries to brainstorm over the agenda for the period, which is also the likely duration before a new government takes office following the Lok Sabha elections expected in April-May.

The Prime Minister, sources said, wants to ensure that the government's work goes on amid the poll cycle and his call for preparing the agenda for the next 100 days is part of such an effort.

Modi had recently asserted that he has already begun preparing a roadmap

for his third term and has received suggestions from over 15 lakh people.