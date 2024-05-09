PM Modi to address two public meetings on Friday

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at 4.30 pm on Friday at the LB Stadium here, which could be his final event in the state ahead of the May 13 elections. Earlier, at 2 pm, he is scheduled to address a meeting at Narayanpet in support of party Mahbubnagar candidate D.K. Aruna.

The Hyderabad meeting will be in support of BJP candidates Madhavi Latha (Hyderabad), G. Kishan Reddy (Secunderabad), Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (Chevella) and Etala Rajendar (Malkajgiri).

State BJP president Kishan Reddy, who reviewed the arrangements at the LB Stadium, said the party was enjoying a strong wave of support in all 17 Lok Sabha seats. He said that under the instructions of the party’s central leadership, BJP leaders in the state had started their election campaigns much earlier than anyone else.

“No one is taking KCR seriously. They are laughing at him. The gadida guddu (donkey’s egg) campaign has boomeranged on the Congress,” Kishan Reddy said.

He said that Modi at the LB Stadium meeting would send a strong message to the people to elect the BJP.