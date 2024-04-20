PM Modi running 'school of corruption' in country: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running a "school of corruption" in the country where he himself is teaching under the subject 'Entire Corruption Science".In a post on X, Rahul said that the BJP has made this course mandatory for its leaders."Narendra Modi is running a 'school of corruption' in the country! Where under the subject 'Entire Corruption Science', he himself is teaching each chapter including 'donation business' in detail," he said."Like-how are donations collected by conducting raids? how are contracts distributed after taking donations? how does the washing machine that washes away corrupt people work? how does the game of 'bail and jail' play out by making agencies as recovery agents?" Rahul added.Further, he alleged that the BJP, which has become a 'den of corrupt', has made this 'crash course' mandatory for its leaders, the price of which the country is paying."The INDIA bloc's government will lock this school of corruption and close this course forever," the Congress leader said.Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Friday evening. During the roadshow, Shah took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, mocking him over his past predictions of turmoil in Kashmir."In Kashmir, (Peoples Democratic Party chief) Mehbooba Mufti and (Congress leader) Rahul Baba (Gandhi) used to say there would be bloodbath here once Article 370 is removed," he said while addressing a gathering."Rahul Baba, five years have passed (since the abrogation of Article 370). This is the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Leave alone the talk of the bloodbath, no one has the guts to throw a stone there," Amit Shah added.Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi said that the letter 'C' in the Congress stands for corruption, criminality, and communal violence.Voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 concluded on Friday across 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories.The second phase will be held on April 26 and the remaining phases will be May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1 accordingly.