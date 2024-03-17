PM Modi Outlines Vision for India's Future: Emphasis on Social Justice and Economic Growth

NEW DELHI: Asserting that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is fully prepared for the general election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the Opposition as "rudderless and issueless" and expressed confidence about retaining power.

In a series of posts on X soon after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls, Mr Modi highlighted the "glorious turnaround" India has seen in the 10 years of his government and asserted that the ruling alliance will go to people based on its track record of good governance and service delivery across sectors.

The Prime Minister posted: “The biggest festival of democracy is here! The EC has announced the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates. We, the BJP-NDA, are fully prepared for the elections. We are going to the people on the basis of our track record of good governance and service delivery across sectors.”

“Ten years ago, before we assumed office, the people of India were feeling betrayed and disillusioned thanks to INDI Alliance’s pathetic governance. No sector was left untouched from scams and policy paralysis. The world had given up on India. From there, it’s been a glorious turnaround.”

The Prime Minister noted that, powered by 140-crore Indians, the nation is creating new records of development. “We have become the fifth largest economy and crores of people have been freed from poverty. Our schemes have reached all parts of India and the emphasis on saturation has yielded great results,” the Prime Minister posted.

Mr Modi mentioned that the people of India are witnessing what a determined, focused and result-oriented government can do and they want more of it. “That is why, from every corner of India, cutting across all sections of society, the people are saying in one voice -- Ab Ki Baar, 400 Paar!” he said.

Hitting out at the Opposition parties, he said, “Our Opposition is rudderless and issueless. All they can do is abuse us and practice votebank politics. Their dynastic approach and attempts to divide society are not being accepted. Equally hurting them is their corruption track record. People don’t want such leadership."

“In our third term, there’s much work to be done. The last decade was about filling the gaps created by those who ruled for 70 years. It was also about instilling a spirit of self-confidence that, yes, India can become prosperous and self-reliant. We will build on this spirit,” the Prime Minister posted.

Mr Modi mentioned that the war against poverty and corruption will go on at an even faster pace and the emphasis on social justice will be strong. “We are going to work towards making India the third largest global economy. We will further cement our effort to fulfil the dreams of the youth,” he said.

The Prime Minister said: ”I can clearly see that the coming five years will be about our collective resolve of establishing the roadmap that will guide our trajectory as a nation for the next thousand years and make India the embodiment of prosperity, all-round growth and global leadership.”

The Prime Minister further mentioned that he derives great strength from people's blessings, especially the poor, farmers, youth and women. “When they say they are Modi's family, it fills him with joy and makes him work harder to build a developed India. Now is the era to make it happen and "together we will," he said, underscoring his slogan "yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai" (this is the right time).