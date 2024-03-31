PM Modi Launches BJP's Campaign in Meerut, Vows Action Against Corruption

NEW DELHI: Launching the BJP-led NDA’s campaign in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut for the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that the ensuing elections are not just for forming a government at the Centre but to make a “Viksit Bharat”. Sending out a message to the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc, which held a joint rally in the national capital protesting the misuse of agencies by the BJP, Modi said, “There will be action against corrupt. And there must be action.”

Claiming that some people (Opposition) are rattled over action against corruption, he said, “When Modi is fighting the battle against corruption with full strength, these people have formed the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. They think they will intimidate Modi, but for me, my Bharat is my family and I am taking steps to protect it from the corrupt.”

“I am fighting a big battle to save my country from the corrupt. That is why they are behind bars today and not getting bail even from the Supreme Court,” the Prime Minister said.

Seeking votes for the BJP and the party’s candidate from Meerut Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Rama in the mythological series Ramayan, Modi noted that just like “Kanha and Radha play Holi in Braj every year, this year even Ram Lalla enjoyed Holi in Ayodhya.”

Modi had led the consecration ceremony of the much-awaited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which was boycotted by the Opposition, calling it a “BJP-RSS event.”

Addressing the NDA’s first rally in the “Jat land” of western UP, the Prime Minister recalled that it was Meerut where he had launched the party’s Lok Sabha campaign in 2014 as well as in 2019. Asserting that people have only seen a “trailer” of development and his government is preparing the roadmap for the next five years, the Prime Minister lauded Meerut as a land of “revolution and revolutionaries” that gave leaders like former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh to the nation.

“Our government has already started preparations for the third term. We are making a roadmap for the coming five years. Work is going on rapidly on what major decisions we have to take in the first 100 days,” Modi said.

In his address, the Prime Minister said he has lived in poverty and “that is why Modi understands very well the sorrow of every poor, the pain of every poor, the suffering of every poor”.