PM Modi Faces Zero Allegations Of Corruption: Amit Shah

Kolkata: Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday pointing out corruption in West Bengal and Jharkhand asserted that allegation of even 25paise never surfaced against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 23 years of political career.

Addressing a rally at Bardhaman-Durgapur parliamentary constituency, in support of BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh after leading a road show at Krishnanagar in Nadia, Shah said, “`50 crore in cash was found at the houses of a Bengal minister and in Jharkhand, `350 crore in cash was recovered from the house of a Congress MP and last night `30 crore was seized from a minister’s house,” and added, shouldn’t those who looted the money be put behind bars? Narendra Modi has 23 years of serving as chief minister and Prime Minister, but there has been no allegation of corruption of even 25paise against him.”

Shah also accused TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of driving away industries from the state and promised to revive industries. “Bardhaman-Durgapur used to be an industrial town. But the goons of Mamata Didi destroyed the entrepreneurial environment here,” he said.

Shah said, “I’m giving you a ‘Modi Guarantee’. Elect Dilip da, BJP will take the initiative to reopen all the ventures lying shut at Bardhaman-Durgapur. There is a steel plant but rumours are spread that it will be shut down. But I declare that Modiji will pump in investments into the steel plant and a urea plant here and undertake its expansions.”

Reacting to Shah’s allegations against her, TMC supremo at a TMC rally in Burdwan West said, “You are talking about reopening all industries but your government also promised to give two crore jobs every year thus 20 crore jobs in 10 years. Did you give even a single job? Instead you are taking away teachers’ jobs.”

Questioning Shah’s plans for the state, the Chief Minister asked the gathering, “All the industries will be reopened but how? Ask them. Last time when Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri went to the polls, the Prime Minister told the public about reopening five tea gardens to get votes for BJP. Till date none of them reopened. Your words never come true; your lies are bigger than the gas balloons.”

On the corruption charges, she alleged, “They are spending so much in advertisement because they looted so much earlier.”

Slamming the Election Commission of India, Banerjee said,“Does anyone know where it is now? At least I can’t find. Someone told me that the Model Code of Conduct has become the Modi Code of Conduct. Whatever he will say will happen.”