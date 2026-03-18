In Politics, There's No Full Stop : PM Bids Farewell To 59 RS Members

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to 59 members retiring from the Rajya Sabha between April and July, calling Parliament "an open university" and urging outgoing legislators to continue contributing to national life. Addressing the Upper House on the occasion of the biennial farewell, Modi said such moments naturally dissolve partisan divides.

"A shared sentiment emerges within us all - the realisation that our colleagues are now moving forward to undertake other endeavours," he said.

To members who do not plan to return, the Prime Minister offered reassurance: "In politics, there is no such thing as a full stop. The future awaits you as well, and your experience will forever remain an enduring part of our national life."

Modi reserved special praise for three senior leaders -- former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar -- calling them stalwarts who have spent more than half their lives in parliamentary proceedings.

"The manner in which they continue to attend the House with such dedication is truly exemplary -- a spirit from which all new parliamentarians ought to learn," he said.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to outgoing Deputy Chairman Harivansh, describing him as "gentle and soft-spoken" yet a "man of rigorous action".

He noted that Harivansh had continued to travel across the country during recess periods, engaging with the youth on issues of national importance.

In a lighter vein, Modi singled out Union Minister Ramdas Athawale. "Our Athawale-ji is truly evergreen," he said, drawing laughter in the House.

"He is departing, yet I am confident no one will feel a void -- he will continue to serve tirelessly."

Reflecting on the bicameral structure of Parliament, the Prime Minister likened the passage of legislation between the two Houses to seeking a "second opinion" -- a practice, he said, that strengthens democratic decision-making.

"A decision taken in one House goes to the other for a second opinion. This gives new direction to the entire debate and the decision-making process," he said.

Modi also noted that some outgoing members had the rare distinction of having served in both old and new Parliament buildings. He described a six-year Rajya Sabha term as "an invaluable opportunity to shape one's life", offering legislators deep insight into the nuances of national affairs.