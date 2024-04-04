PM Modi alone can enhance lives of people: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

BJP candidate for Chevella Parliament constituency, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said that individuals and political parties with no clear ideology and principles often resort to speaking with multiple tongues, lacking consistency, integrity and commitment to what they promise. Addressing the Praja Asirwada Yatra in Chevella constituency, he said, "Persons and parties with strong ideology maintain consistency between their words and actions, adhering to their principles and stand by what they profess. There are only two parties in the country with clear ideology, CPI(M) and BJP. BJP adheres to nationalist ideology. For BJP, nation is first, everything else is secondary. PM Modi's tireless efforts demonstrate a deep sense of duty towards the nation. His sole aspiration is to uplift the nation and its people."Modi introduced innovative schemes aimed to serve the poor and distressed. But the BRS government tried to take the credit for these initiatives. People clearly knows who is working for them and who is not. These parties have nothing to give, nor do they have money to fulfill the promises. The 5 guarantees, 6 guarantees, all these are deception. The public hasn't received even a paisa till date. Not even one guarantee has been fulfilled. People want regular potable water, uninterrupted power supply, clean and accessible schools. The primary healthcare sector is in pathetic condition. There are no doctors. People now understand that Modi alone can fulfill the promises he made. Those who voted for the Congress in the assembly election want to vote for the BJP now. Nearly, 70% of BRS voters will also vote for BJP in this Parliament election," added Vishweshwar Reddy