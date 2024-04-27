PM Modi Accuses INDIA Bloc of Divisive Politics

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday continued his attack on the INDIA bloc accusing it of trying to create divide in the country and indulging in appeasement politics. Mr. Modi said the INDIA bloc’s only goal is to form a government and “loot India”.



The PM held an election rally in Kolhapur to campaign for BJP candidate Sanjay Mandlik, who is contesting against Congress’s Chhatrapati Shahu, descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Taking a dig at the INDIA bloc for its alleged divisive agenda, the PM said, “The INDI alliance aims to sharpen and divide India into North vs South. The people from the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will never support their divisive politics.”

Mr. Modi reminded the crowd that leaders of INDIA bloc did not attend the ‘pran pratishtha’ of Lord Ram at the Ayodhya temple. “INDI alliance is so deep in appeasement politics that they celebrate Aurangzeb in the land of the great Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. DMK has equated ‘Sanatana’ with ‘Dengue & Malaria’,” he said.

The rally was also attended by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Ramdas Athawale.

Mr. Modi said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has worked towards permanent solutions to the problems in the last ten years while the INDIA bloc aims to facilitate systemic loo. The PM said, “The Shehzada of Congress aims to impose an ‘Inheritance Tax’ to loot the people of India. They aim to conduct a comprehensive investigation of a caste-based survey of resources.The I.N.D.I alliance aims to loot the people of India to fill their coffers.”

Claiming that the NDA has improved prospects and opportunities for common people through initiatives like ‘Startup India’, Mr. Modi said, “Today India is the third largest startup ecosystem and the second largest mobile manufacturer owing to progressive policies undertaken by the NDA.”

Later, Mr. Modi also held an election rally in Goa where he attacked the Congress for “spreading lies about EVM”. He reiterated his charge of appeasement politics against the Congress.

“The 2024 election is the fight between two distinct ideals. The NDA works towards the development of the country while the INDI alliance is concerned only for their selfish objectives and welfare of their families,” Mr. Modi said.