PM: Get 370 Seats for BJP’s Founder

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the BJP workers to seek votes for the party's election symbol 'Lotus' in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, saying that winning 370 seats would be a fitting tribute to the party's founder Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, who fought for the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the national office bearers of the BJP, Modi said the party should campaign on the basis of its pro-poor work, the country's development and its strong global image. He also announced that the BJP-led NDA aimed to cross the 400-seat mark in the 543-member Lower House of Parliament.

Modi, who will deliver the concluding speech at the two-day national council meeting on Sunday, asked the party cadre to work with dedication for the next 100 days and reach out to every booth with the message "Modi ki guarantee" for the nation. He also advised them to connect with the first-time voters and highlight the achievements of his government in the last decade.

Later, Modi posted on X, "Addressed the @BJP4India National Office Bearers. Complimented every Party Karyakarta for their exceptional efforts to serve people. Discussed ways to deepen our Party's grassroots level connect across all sections of society. Over the last decade, BJP has made a mark as a party of development and good governance. Our schemes, initiatives and reforms have transformed several lives."