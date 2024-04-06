PM: Congress Manifesto Akin to Muslim League

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the Congress manifesto, equating it to the pre-Independence Muslim League’s ideology. Speaking at a rally in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Modi accused the Opposition of being focused solely on preventing the BJP from securing a landslide victory, rather than aiming to win themselves. He said the BJP was commited to the nation's development, labelling the Opposition's manifesto as a regressive reflection of outdated ideologies.

He attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi leader Akhilesh Yadav over their alliance for the LS polls. He referred to their 2017 elections saying “do ladkon ki flop film” has been released again.

"Do ladkon ki film jo pichali baar flop ho chuki hai, un do ladkon ki film ko log ne fir se release kiya hai (the film of two boys, which flopped last time, that these people have launched again," the Prime Minister said at the rally.

Modi said BJP's achievements, including the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, which he portrayed as missions were accomplished rather than be mere promises. He criticised the Opposition for its lack of courage in fielding candidates, particularly in constituencies traditionally considered their strongholds.

Addressing another rally in Ajmer, Rajasthan, Modi spoke about the cultural significance of the region while paying homage to Veer Tejaji Maharaj, Meera Bai, and Prithviraj Chauhan.

"Today, on April 6, the BJP was founded. It's auspicious that I have the privilege to visit the Pushkar region today. This region has a connection with the lotus, and the BJP is spreading the lotus across the nation. Hence, the entire country is saying, 'Phir Ek Bar, Modi Sarkar, 4 June 400 Paar," said Modi.

Noting that India suffered for decades as it was ruled by parties and alliances driven by their own interests and compulsions of coalitions, Modi said during Congress' rule "life for villagers, the poor, and farmers was a struggle. Every day, newspapers either printed news of scams or terrorist attacks. But, from 2014, a significant change began in the country. After decades, the country got a full-majority government."

He reiterated the BJP's pledge to continue the fight against corruption, promising significant actions in the first 100 days of the next term.

Later, Modi held a roadshow in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, alongside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP candidate Atul Garg. The crowd greeted Modi with flowers and slogans as his vehicle traversed through the streets, adorned with paintings depicting his journey and blessings from his mother.

The roadshow, Modi's first in Uttar Pradesh since the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, witnessed tight security arrangements and large-scale support from BJP loyalists.





