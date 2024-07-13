PM calls Opposition ‘enemies’ of India’s development

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the opposition parties, especially Congress, for creating false narratives in the Country over employment generation. He said that those creating false narratives are enemies of the country’s development.

The PM was on his first visit to Mumbai after taking oath for the third term. He laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple projects related to the road, railways and ports sector worth more than Rs Rs 29,400 crores.



Accusing the Opposition of creating negative perception about the country through their “false narratives”, Mr. Modi said, “They are enemies of investment and infrastructure. They are enemies of India’s development.”



Referring to a report of RBI over employment generation in the country, the Prime Minister said that despite Covid pandemic, a record employment has been generated in the country. “Recently, the RBI has published a detailed report over employment. As per this report, around eight crore new employment has been generated in the country in the last three to four years. These figures have silenced those who have created false narratives.These people who create false narratives are enemies of investments. They are enemies of infrastructure development. They are enemies of India's development. Their every policy is aimed at betraying the youth and preventing employment. Now, they are being exposed. The people of India are now rejecting all their lies.),” Mr. Modi said.



The projects launched by the PM include the 11.8 km Than-Borivali Tunnel Project worth Rs 16,600 crores, tunnel work at Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) worth over Rs 6300 crores, Kalyan Yard Remodelling and Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai. The Prime Minister also dedicated new platforms at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and the extension of Platforms No. 10 and 11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Station.

Mr. Modi launched the Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana with an outlay of around Rs 5,600 crores. It is an internship programme that will provide Rs. 10,000 per month stipend to interns during the internship.

Addressing the gathering, the PM said that both small and big investors have enthusiastically welcomed the third term of his government. He noted that a stable government will work with triple speed in its third term.



The Prime Minister further said that Maharashtra possesses a glorious history, an empowered present and dreams of a prosperous future. Highlighting the state’s role in making India a developed nation, he said that the power of industry, agriculture and the finance sector made Mumbai the financial hub of the country. “I aim to use the power of Maharashtra to transform it into an economic powerhouse of the world. Make Mumbai the fintech capital of the world,” he said.